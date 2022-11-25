Logo
Business

Musk says Twitter will launch blue check subscription next week
Business

Musk says Twitter will launch blue check subscription next week

Musk says Twitter will launch blue check subscription next week

FILE PHOTO: Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

25 Nov 2022 04:18PM (Updated: 25 Nov 2022 05:05PM)
Twitter will tentatively launch its blue check subscription feature next Friday (Dec 2), Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet, after holding off on the launch earlier this week.

The social media platform will use different colour checks for organisations and individuals, Musk said.

"Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not). Painful, but necessary," Musk said in a tweet.

All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before the check is activated, Musk said.

The company had paused its recently announced US$8 blue check subscription service as fake accounts mushroomed, and had said the sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on Nov 29.

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures.

 

Source: Reuters/at

