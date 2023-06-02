Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Twitter's head of trust and safety says she has resigned
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Twitter's head of trust and safety says she has resigned

Twitter's head of trust and safety says she has resigned
Twitter logos hang outside the company's offices in San Francisco on Dec 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
02 Jun 2023 07:50AM (Updated: 02 Jun 2023 09:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Twitter's head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, told Reuters on Thursday (Jun 1) that she has resigned from the social media company.

Irwin, who had joined Twitter in June 2022, took over as head of the trust and safety team in November when previous head Yoel Roth resigned. She oversaw content moderation.

Twitter has faced criticism for lax protections against harmful content since billionaire Elon Musk acquired it in October. Irwin's departure comes as the platform has struggled to keep advertisers, with brands wary of appearing next to unsuitable content.

Musk announced earlier this month that he hired Linda Yaccarino, former NBCUniversal advertising chief, to become Twitter's new CEO.

An emailed request for comment to Twitter returned an automated reply with a poop emoji.

Fortune earlier reported that Irwin's internal Slack account appeared to be deactivated.

Since Musk's acquisition, Twitter has cut costs dramatically and laid off thousands of employees, including many who had worked on efforts to prevent harmful and illegal content, protect election integrity and surface accurate information on the site.

Musk has promoted a feature called Community Notes, which lets users add context to tweets, as a way to combat misleading information on Twitter.

Related:

Source: Reuters/rj

Related Topics

Twitter

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.