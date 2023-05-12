Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Twitter's verified users get early access to encrypted messaging
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Twitter's verified users get early access to encrypted messaging

Twitter's verified users get early access to encrypted messaging

FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Twitter logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

12 May 2023 02:49AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Twitter Inc on Thursday allowed users who subscribe to its Blue verification feature an early access to its encrypted messaging service.

The social media platform, owned and run by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, said the service was now available to verified users who have the latest version of the app installed.

A Twitter Blue subscription, which has now become the basis for verification on the platform, starts at $8 per month, or $84 a year.

"As Elon Musk said, when it comes to Direct Messages, the standard should be, if someone puts a gun to our heads, we still can't access your messages," the company said on a blog post.

"We're not quite there yet, but we're working on it."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.