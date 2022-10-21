Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Twitter's workforce likely to be hit with massive cuts in coming months: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Twitter's workforce likely to be hit with massive cuts in coming months: Report

Twitter's workforce likely to be hit with massive cuts in coming months: Report

FILE PHOTO: Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

21 Oct 2022 05:40AM (Updated: 21 Oct 2022 06:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Billionaire Elon Musk told prospective investors in his deal to buy Twitter that he planned to get rid of nearly 75 per cent of the social media company's 7,500 workers, the Washington Post reported on Thursday (Oct 20), citing interviews and documents.

The job cuts are expected in the coming months, no matter who owns the company, according to the report.

Twitter's current management planned to pare the company's payroll by about US$800 million by the end of next year, a number that would mean the departure of nearly a quarter of the workforce, the report said.

Human resources staff at the social media company have told employees that they were not planning for mass layoffs, but documents showed extensive plans to push out staff and cut down on infrastructure costs were already in place before Musk offered to buy the company, the Washington Post reported.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Musk had tried to walk away from the deal to buy Twitter in May alleging the company understated the number of bot and spam accounts on the social media platform, which started a series of lawsuits between the two parties.

Earlier this month, Musk reversed course and said he will proceed with the deal on original terms.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Twitter

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.