Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Two lessors file applications to cancel Garuda Indonesia restructuring deal -court
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Two lessors file applications to cancel Garuda Indonesia restructuring deal -court

Two lessors file applications to cancel Garuda Indonesia restructuring deal -court

FILE PHOTO-A Garuda Indonesia Airbus A330-300 airplane prepares to land at Soekarno-Hatta airport in Jakarta, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

08 Feb 2023 09:17AM (Updated: 08 Feb 2023 09:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Two lessors have filed applications in a Jakarta court in a bid to cancel flag carrier Garuda Indonesia's restructuring deal, a court website showed.

Garuda reached an agreement with its creditors, which include lessors and Islamic bond investors, last June to restructure more than $9 billion of debt.

The lessors, which filed the applications on Tuesday, are Ireland-based firms Greylag Goose Leasing 1410 and 1446. They have also filed multiple lawsuits against Garuda overseas courts.

In the applications, the lessors also asked the Central Jakarta court to declare that Garuda failed to conduct its restructuring deal and to declare the carrier is in bankruptcy, the filing showed.

Garuda did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, Garuda sued the two Ireland-based lessors at the same Jakarta court to counter the lessors' overseas lawsuits with the first hearing scheduled on May 9.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.