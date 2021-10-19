Logo
Two top executives exit SoftBank-backed ride sharing firm Ola ahead of IPO
FILE PHOTO: A policeman drinks tea in front of Ola's office in Mumbai, India October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

19 Oct 2021 06:19PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2021 06:18PM)
BENGALURU : SoftBank-backed Indian ride-hailing firm Ola's Chief Financial Officer Swayam Saurabh and Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Porwal are leaving the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The departures come at a time when there have been reports on Ola's plans to raise up to US$1 billion through an initial public offering in the next few months.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Chandini Monappa and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

