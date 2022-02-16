Logo
Two US senators set to introduce 'Kids Online Safety Act'
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) speaks to reporters during a break from a Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations joint briefing on the U.S. policy on Afghanistan, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) participates in a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
16 Feb 2022 07:22PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 07:24PM)
Two U.S. senators will introduce legislation on Wednesday, called the "Kids Online Safety Act," that would require social media platforms to provide parents with tools to protect their children online.

The bill, co-sponsored by Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, and Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, seeks to protect minors from harmful images, sexual exploitation, bullying and product recommendations.

Under the proposed legislation, social media companies would also be required to conduct an annual independent audit on the risks to minors on their platforms, the senators said in a written statement.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

