PARIS/NEW YORK, Nov 18 : An Abu Dhabi court has ordered several major cryptocurrency companies to freeze digital assets worth billions of dollars as part of efforts to recover some of the $6.3 billion in tokens stolen from wallets operated by Binance, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

The Abu Dhabi Global Market Court decision seeks to prevent the stolen crypto from being moved and applies to companies including Circle and World Liberty Financial.

The court said the 18 named companies were not accused of wrongdoing. Many companies have already frozen tokens that were stolen from Binance on October 29 in the largest crypto heist on record. US authorities have attributed the attack to North Korea.

“We will continue using every lawful tool available to trace, freeze and recover stolen assets, support our partners in returning funds where possible, and keep those assets out of the hands of the attackers,” Dugan Bliss, deputy general counsel at Binance, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Abu Dhabi Global Market financial center serves as Binance's global hub, and the company said the Financial Services Regulatory Authority there is its primary regulator.

Reuters was the first to report that Binance was granted a court order to aid asset recovery. Binance subsequently said in a blog post on Wednesday that, while it had absorbed the financial impact of the stolen funds and made customers whole, it had a responsibility to pursue the stolen assets and support law enforcement.

BILLIONS ALREADY FROZEN

Binance has previously said that around $2.85 billion worth of the stolen crypto tokens had been frozen or intercepted by third parties. That includes Circle, which operates the stablecoin USDC, and World Liberty Financial, the crypto venture operated by US President Donald Trump's family, which has a stablecoin called USD1. Both tokens are pegged to the US dollar.

Under the court order, those firms and 16 others are required to maintain the freeze on the tokens involved in the heist, pending further court proceedings. They are also barred from lending, swapping or mixing the tokens with other assets.

El Salvador-based Tether, which issues the USDT token and previously said it had frozen $1.5 billion worth of the stolen funds, was not included in the court order. Bliss said Binance was working with Tether directly on the return of the frozen assets.

"In consultation with the relevant authorities, we will work directly with Binance in respect of reissuing the tokens," a spokesperson for Tether said.

Binance has hired US law firm Gibson Dunn as part of its efforts to recover the stolen crypto. In a statement, a lawyer from Gibson Dunn representing Binance called the injunction "one of, if not the, largest publicly known freezing orders ever made."

FURTHER HEARING SCHEDULED

A further hearing is scheduled for December 1, when the court will consider whether the proprietary injunction — a freezing order that applies to claimed assets — should continue and on what terms.

David Wachsman, spokesman for World Liberty Financial, said: "As the security incident unfolded in real time, World Liberty received an alert from onchain data identifying the issue. We acted decisively to protect our users and our partners."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Circle said the company continues to coordinate with Binance and law enforcement, adding that Circle does not comment on specific legal proceedings.