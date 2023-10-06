UAE to help Malaysia establish 10 GW renewable energy capacity worth $8 billion by 2025 - PM Anwar
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to jointly establish renewable energy capacity of 10 gigawatts in Malaysia worth $8 billion by 2025, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.
The collaboration is outlined in a preliminary agreement between the Malaysian Investment Development Authority and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar), Anwar said in a post on Facebook on Thursday.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...