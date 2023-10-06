Logo
UAE to help Malaysia establish 10 GW renewable energy capacity worth $8 billion by 2025 - PM Anwar
UAE to help Malaysia establish 10 GW renewable energy capacity worth $8 billion by 2025 - PM Anwar

FILE PHOTO: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim gestures as he delivers his speech during his visit at the Malacanang palace, in Manila, Philippines, March 1, 2023. Aaron Favila/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

06 Oct 2023 10:52AM
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to jointly establish renewable energy capacity of 10 gigawatts in Malaysia worth $8 billion by 2025, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

The collaboration is outlined in a preliminary agreement between the Malaysian Investment Development Authority and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar), Anwar said in a post on Facebook on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

