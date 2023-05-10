Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UAE's ADNOC says 'business as usual' in Asia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UAE's ADNOC says 'business as usual' in Asia

UAE's ADNOC says 'business as usual' in Asia

FILE PHOTO: Logos of ADNOC are seen at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

10 May 2023 05:33PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ABU DHABI : Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) sees no dip in demand from Asian customers as cheap Russian oil flows into the continent on the back of Western sanctions on Moscow, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

"To me it is business as usual," Mussabeh al-Kaabi, executive director for low carbon solutions and international growth, told Reuters in an interview when asked whether he was seeing a dip in demand as a result of Russian exports.

Hefty Chinese buying of Russian oil, alongside robust Indian demand, has been spurred by steep price discounts but is providing Moscow much-needed revenue after the Group of Seven imposed a $60 price cap on Russian crude.

Kaabi said ADNOC has a healthy pipeline of acquisition targets.

"Natural gas, LNG and chemicals will be an area of focus," he said.

"We have an active pipeline," he added when asked if ADNOC is actively looking at a particular target.

The Abu Dhabi state oil giant in March offered, with BP, to jointly acquire 50 per cent of Israeli offshore natural gas producer NewMed Energy for around $2 billion, making their entry into Israel's growing energy sector.

ADNOC said on Wednesday it intends to offer 15 per cent of its unit ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) through an initial public offering on Abu Dhabi's stock exchange.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.