Uber and Stellantis join forces on electric vehicles market in France
A screen displays the company logo for Uber on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US on May 10, 2019. (File photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

27 Sep 2022 05:27PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2022 07:57PM)
PARIS: Carmaker Stellantis and Uber announced a partnership along with the company Free2Move to focus on the French electric vehicles market.

The companies said in a joint presentation on Tuesday (Sep 27) that Free2Move would help Uber in Uber's plans to convert 50 per cent of its fleet of vehicles in France over to electric models.

The production and sale of more electric and hybrid vehicles is also a key part of the plans set out in March by Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares to double Stellantis' overall revenues to 300 billion euros (US$288.8 billion) a year by 2030.

In August, Uber reported positive quarterly cash flow for the first time ever and forecast third-quarter operating profit above estimates, as more people rely on its services for transport and ordering in food. 

Source: Reuters/st

