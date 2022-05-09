Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Uber to cut costs, slow down hiring, CEO tells staff: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Uber to cut costs, slow down hiring, CEO tells staff: Report

Uber to cut costs, slow down hiring, CEO tells staff: Report
An Uber office is shown in Redondo Beach, California, on Mar 16, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake)
Uber to cut costs, slow down hiring, CEO tells staff: Report
Dara Khosrowshahi, Chief Executive Officer of Uber Technologies, speaks with the media in New Delhi, India, Feb 22, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Saumya Khandelwal)
09 May 2022 04:48PM (Updated: 09 May 2022 05:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Uber Technologies will scale back hiring and reduce expenditure on its marketing and incentive activities, CNBC reported on Monday (May 9), citing a letter from Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi.

The ride-hailing company becomes the latest to rein in costs to have a lean investment model, after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms said last week it would slow down the growth of its workforce.

Khosrowshahi said Uber's change in strategy was a necessary response to the "seismic shift" in investor sentiment, according to the CNBC report.

"The least efficient marketing and incentive spend will be pulled back. We will treat hiring as a privilege and be deliberate about when and where we add headcount," the report quoted Khosrowshahi as saying.

Uber said last week its driver base is at a post-pandemic high, and the company expects this to continue without significant incentive investments, a sharp contrast to rival Lyft which has said it needs to spend more for labor.

The company will now focus on achieving profitability on a free cash flow basis, rather than adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, according to the CNBC report.

The ride hailing giant expects to generate "meaningful positive cash flows" for the full year, according to its latest earnings report.

Khosrowshahi added in his letter that Uber's food delivery and freight businesses need to grow faster, the CNBC report added.

Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Uber automotive

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us