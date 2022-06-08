Logo
Uber donates app to World Food Programme to use in Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo

08 Jun 2022 07:18PM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 07:18PM)
AMSTERDAM : Uber said on Wednesday it had donated a customised version of its "Uber Direct" software app to the U.N.'s World Food Programme to help distribute food in Ukraine.

The WFP is scaling up operations in Ukraine and expects to be able to provide food and cash to 3 million people per month by June, the agency said in a joint statement with Uber.

The software will allow the WFP to coordinate a fleet of vehicles and track deliveries in real time to densely populated areas where larger vehicles might not be able to travel safely.

The WFP is already using the app in Dnipro, with plans to expand to Chernivsti, Kyiv, Lviv and Vinnystia, it said.

Source: Reuters

