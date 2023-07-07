Logo
Business

Uber, DoorDash sue New York City over minimum wage law
FILE PHOTO: People gather during a rally held by Uber drivers on strike outside of the Uber offices in New York City, U.S., January 5, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

07 Jul 2023 12:23AM (Updated: 07 Jul 2023 12:31AM)
Uber Technologies, DoorDash and other app-based food delivery companies filed lawsuits on Thursday (Jul 6) seeking to strike down New York City's novel law setting a minimum wage for drivers.

The companies filed separate complaints in New York state court claiming the law, which takes effect next week, is based on a misunderstanding of how the food delivery industry works.

Relay Delivery Inc also filed a lawsuit in the same court claiming the law will put the New York-based company out of business unless it raises the fees it charges to restaurants.

Grubhub Inc joined DoorDash in its lawsuit.

The law will require that drivers be paid US$17.96 an hour, which will rise to nearly US$20 in April 2025. Companies can decide whether to pay drivers hourly or per delivery.

Source: Reuters

