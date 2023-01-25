Logo
Business

Uber Freight laying off 150, about 3% of workforce
Uber Freight laying off 150, about 3% of workforce

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Uber is seen at a temporary showroom at the Promenade road during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023, in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

25 Jan 2023 05:21AM (Updated: 25 Jan 2023 05:21AM)
Uber Freight said Tuesday it will lay off roughly 150 employees, or about 3 per cent of its workforce, as economic uncertainty hammers demand for shipping services.

The division of rideshare company Uber Technologies said the layoffs will be limited to its digital brokerage operations that match shippers with truckers seeking to haul cargo.

With the move, Uber Freight joins trucking firm C.H. Robinson Worldwide, freight forwarding startup Flexport, and financial services and technology firms in shedding jobs this year.       

(Reporting Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)

Source: Reuters

