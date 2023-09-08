Uber increasingly considering buybacks as cash flow ramps up: CEO

Uber Technologies is considering buybacks and dividends to shareholders as its cash flow ramps up, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said at an event on Thursday.

"We are now entering a phase where we are increasingly thinking about returning the capital to shareholders, either through dividends or buybacks, more likely with buybacks," Khosrowshahi said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology conference.

Uber in August reported its first-ever operating profit of US$326 million for the second quarter ended June. It had more than US$1 billion in free cash flow in the period.