Uber increasingly considering buybacks as cash flow ramps up: CEO
Uber increasingly considering buybacks as cash flow ramps up: CEO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Uber is seen at a temporary showroom at the Promenade road during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023, in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

08 Sep 2023 03:57AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2023 04:23AM)
Uber Technologies is considering buybacks and dividends to shareholders as its cash flow ramps up, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said at an event on Thursday.

"We are now entering a phase where we are increasingly thinking about returning the capital to shareholders, either through dividends or buybacks, more likely with buybacks," Khosrowshahi said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology conference.

Uber in August reported its first-ever operating profit of US$326 million for the second quarter ended June. It had more than US$1 billion in free cash flow in the period.

