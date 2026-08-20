Uber launches autonomous rides in Zagreb, its first in Europe

Aug 19 : Uber, Verne and Pony.ai said on Wednesday they had launched autonomous rides in Zagreb, making the Croatian capital the first European city where users can book a self-driving vehicle through Uber's app.

Here are more details:

• Currently, riders can book robotaxis in key areas in Zagreb, including the city center, with service availability and geographic coverage expected to expand over time, the companies said.

• During the initial phase, a licensed operator will be on board to monitor the vehicle as the companies work toward fully autonomous operations, they said.

• Chinese robotaxi firm Pony.ai provides the autonomous driving technology, while Croatian startup Verne serves as the fleet owner and service operator and Uber integrates the service into its ride-hailing platform.

• The launch advances the partnership announced in March, with the companies planning to expand the service to additional European cities.

• Riders can book the service by requesting a UberX or Comfort ride through the Uber app, which will show vehicle details and instructions when a self-driving car is available.