Business

Uber launches UK flight ticket bookings - FT
FILE PHOTO: A banner announcing Uber Technologies Inc. hangs above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company's IPO in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

10 May 2023 01:22PM (Updated: 10 May 2023 01:54PM)
Uber Technologies Inc has launched international and domestic flight bookings on its UK app, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The move is "the latest and most ambitious step" in the company's strategy to expand its core ride-booking business, Uber’s UK General Manager Andrew Brem told FT.

The San Francisco-based company, which already offers train and coach ticket bookings in the UK, has begun rolling out the new feature for its UK customers and plans to expand in the coming weeks, the report said.

Uber has partnered with travel booking company Hopper to sell flights and will take a small commission from each sale, the report said.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Source: Reuters

