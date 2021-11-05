Uber posts operating profit but forecast lags Lyft, analyst targets

Uber Technologies on Thursday reported its first profitable quarter on an adjusted basis since it launched more than a decade ago with its two most important segments, ride-hailing and restaurant delivery, both turning the corner.

Company executives soothed concerns about getting drivers back on the road as the pandemic eased, telling analysts that the bulk of recruitment spending was behind the company.

But a massive drop in the value of its stake in Chinese ridehailing company Didi drove a US$2.4 billion net loss, and Wall Street viewed Uber's fourth-quarter forecast as disappointing. Shares bounced in after-hours trade and were up about 1per cent as Uber briefed Wall Street in a call.

The California-based company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, a measure that excludes one-time costs, primarily stock-based compensation, of US$8 million for the quarter ended Sep 30. That compared to a loss on the same basis of US$625 million a year ago.

Uber forecast an adjusted profit of US$25 million to US$75 million for the last quarter of 2021. Analysts on average expected US$114 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Despite the adjusted profit, Uber's earnings report came as a disappointment after smaller US rival Lyft Inc on Tuesday reported its second consecutive quarterly adjusted profit at US$67.3 million and said it expected adjusted EBITDA of between US$70 million and US$75 million in the fourth quarter.

Uber's and Lyft's operations have yet to become profitable on a net basis, and the companies decline to provide guidance of when that might happen.

Consumers were travelling in greater numbers in the third quarter and drivers had returned to its platform, Uber said, suggesting its driver incentive payments were helping.

The company's growing net loss of US$2.4 billion was driven primarily by drop in value of its holding in Chinese ride service Didi and stock-based compensation. Didi, which went public in June, saw its market capitalisation drop by billions of dollars after China's market regulator launched an anti-trust probe.

"There's very little in Uber's third-quarter report which can stop its shares tanking right now, particularly after it had to take a massive one-time charge on Didi," said Haris Anwar, an analyst at Investing.com.

Uber's total revenue grew 72 per cent to US$4.8 billion, above an average analyst estimate of US$4.4 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue at its mobility unit, which includes its rides business, grew 62 per cent to US$2.2 billion from last year. Revenue was up 36 per cent on a quarterly basis, and unit margins returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi in a statement said this year's Halloween weekend surpassed 2019 levels, suggesting Americans were eager to go out.

US airport trips, among the most profitable routes in the industry, increased in recent weeks and were up 20 per cent from the beginning of September, while business trips increased 60 per cent, Uber said.

Uber Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai said the company's core restaurant delivery business was profitable for the first time on an adjusted EBITDA basis in the third quarter.

Uber's monthly active driver and courier base in the United States has grown by nearly 640,000 since January, but the company did not provide data on how driver numbers compared to pre-pandemic levels.