Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Uber to roll out pension plans for UK drivers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Uber to roll out pension plans for UK drivers

Uber to roll out pension plans for UK drivers

FILE PHOTO: The Logo of taxi company Uber is seen on the roof of a private hire taxi in Liverpool, Britain, April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

24 Sep 2021 07:14AM (Updated: 24 Sep 2021 07:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Uber Technologies said it would start rolling out its pension plan to all eligible drivers in the United Kingdom, months after the ride-hailing service granted workers' rights to its drivers in the country.

In March, Uber had reclassified its more than 70,000 drivers in Britain as workers following a Supreme Court ruling. Uber had also said it would offer guaranteed entitlements, including holiday pay, a pension plan and limited minimum wage.

On Friday, the Silicon Valley company said it would contribute 3per cent of a driver's earnings into a pension plan, while drivers can choose to contribute a minimum of 5per cent of their qualifying earnings.

Britain's GMB union represents Uber's drivers in the country, and has the right to negotiate on behalf of the workforce.

Uber and GMB also urged other ride-hailing companies like Ola, Bolt and Addison Lee to offer similar benefits to their drivers.

"I am extending an invitation to work with operators such as Bolt, Addison Lee and Ola to create a cross-industry pension scheme. This will enable all drivers to save for their futures whilst working across multiple platforms," said Jamie Heywood, an executive for Uber's northern and eastern European region.

Uber's drivers will be auto-enrolled in a pension scheme provided by NOW: Pensions and managed by workplace solutions provider Adecco, the company added.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London and Sabahatjahan Contractor, Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us