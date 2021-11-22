Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Uber takes new trip with cannabis orders in Ontario
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Uber takes new trip with cannabis orders in Ontario

Uber takes new trip with cannabis orders in Ontario

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo of Uber Technologies Inc on the day of its IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

22 Nov 2021 07:34PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 08:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Uber's delivery and takeout unit has partnered with cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke to allow online cannabis orders through Uber Eats in Ontario, Canada, marking the ride-hailing company's first foray into the business, a company spokesperson said.

Uber, which already delivers liquor through its Eats unit, has had its sights set on the burgeoning cannabis market for some time now. Its CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told media https://cnb.cx/3HL1R5I in April the company will definitely consider delivering cannabis when the legal coast is clear in the U.S.

(This story corrects headline to say "orders", not "delivery")

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us