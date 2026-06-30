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Uber, Waymo end robotaxi partnership in Phoenix 
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Uber, Waymo end robotaxi partnership in Phoenix 

Uber, Waymo end robotaxi partnership in Phoenix 

A Waymo driverless car driving in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 1, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake

30 Jun 2026 06:42AM
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June 29 : Uber and Alphabet's Waymo have ended their self-driving partnership in Phoenix, Arizona, as the ride-hailing giant prepares to launch a new autonomous vehicle collaboration in the city.

Under the partnership struck in 2023, Uber had integrated Waymo's autonomous vehicles into its ride-hailing and food delivery platforms.

A Waymo spokesperson said that vehicles used for the pilot program have already been integrated back into its own Phoenix fleet, where they remain available through its app.

Waymo's vehicles are still available on Uber in Austin and Atlanta.

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"Phoenix was our first pilot market with Waymo and was an intentionally limited deployment, reaching just over a dozen vehicles dedicated to the program," an Uber spokesperson said.

Uber said it is readying the launch of a separate autonomous vehicle partnership in Phoenix, but did not name the new partner.

The end of the partnership follows Waymo's recall of nearly 3,900 robotaxis in the U.S. because a software issue could cause the vehicles to enter a closed freeway construction zone and continue driving.

Source: Reuters
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