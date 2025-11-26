Uber, WeRide launch driverless robotaxis in Abu Dhabi

Uber Technologies rolled out driverless robotaxis in Abu Dhabi in partnership with Chinese autonomous-driving firm WeRide on Wednesday, following the tie-up they announced last year.

Uber said Abu Dhabi is the first city outside the U.S. to host fully driverless operations on its platform. Passengers who book an UberX or Uber Comfort ride can be matched with a WeRide robotaxi, according to the ride-hailing company.

The companies plan to expand coverage to areas beyond Abu Dhabi city core by the end of this year. The Guangzhou-based WeRide currently operates over 100 robotaxis in the Middle East, Uber said.