Uber wins bid to throw out UK mass lawsuit by black cab drivers

LONDON, Oct 19 : Uber on Monday said it had won its bid to throw out two linked lawsuits valued at around £340 million ($453 million) brought by thousands of London black cab drivers and two former private hire companies.

The ride-hailing app was sued in 2024 over allegations about how it obtained a private hire vehicle operating licence in the British capital, with the claimants alleging Uber gave "misleading and inaccurate information" to Transport for London.

Uber denied the allegations and also argued the lawsuits were filed after the six-year limitation period for bringing such a claim, meaning they should be thrown out.

A copy of the High Court's ruling was not immediately available.