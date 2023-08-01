Logo
Uber's finance chief to exit in January next year
Uber's finance chief to exit in January next year

Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai speaks on television on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company's IPO in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File photo

01 Aug 2023 07:07PM
Uber Technologies said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai will leave the ride-hailing company in January next year.

Source: Reuters

