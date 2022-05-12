Logo
Ubisoft expects lower profits in 2022-23 after missing full-year estimate
The logo of Ubisoft is seen in Montreuil, near Paris, France, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

12 May 2022 12:11AM (Updated: 12 May 2022 01:20AM)
French video game group Ubisoft on Wednesday forecast lower operating profit for 2022-23 after the company reported operating income for 2021-22 that missed estimates.

Gaming companies saw a jump in demand in 2020 as people were restricted to their homes during coronavirus-related lockdowns but some are now facing production delays.

Ubisoft, whose titles include "Prince of Persia" and "Rainbow Six", expects to post non-IFRS operating profit of around 400 million euros ($422.00 million) in 2022-23, below the level in 2021-22.

For 2021-22, the company reported non-IFRS operating income of 407.6 million euros ($429.45 million), below the company's guidance of 420 to 500 million euros.

The French group expects to return to significant topline growth this financial year, driven by a diverse line-up of premium games such as "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora", "Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope" and "Skull & Bones".

"We are now entering a new multi-year phase of significant topline growth, spurred by the major progression of our investments over the past years," Ubisoft's co-founder and Chief Executive Yves Guillemot said in a statement.

The Paris-listed company sees a "significant progression" of its operating income in 2023-24 as it expects to grow its biggest franchises and expand its overall portfolio.

($1 = 0.9491 euros)

Source: Reuters

