Ubisoft postpones release of Assassin's Creed Shadows to March 20

France's largest video game maker Ubisoft has decided to postpone the release of the newest game in its blockbuster franchise Assassin’s Creed to March 20 from Feb. 14, the company said on Thursday.

Ubisoft said that the additional month of development of Assassin's Creed Shadows will allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months and help create the best conditions for launch by continuing to engage closely with the increasingly positive Assassin’s Creed community.