Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ubisoft Q1 net bookings down 8.7% on lack of new games releases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ubisoft Q1 net bookings down 8.7% on lack of new games releases

Ubisoft Q1 net bookings down 8.7% on lack of new games releases

FILE PHOTO: The UbiSoft Entertainment logo is seen at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

20 Jul 2023 11:44PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

French video game producer Ubisoft, maker of the blockbuster "Assassin's Creed" franchise, on Thursday posted a 8.7 per cent decline in net bookings in its first quarter, blaming a lack of new games releases.

Net bookings in the April-June period fell to 267.7 million euros ($298.35 million), Ubisoft, which had guided for 240 million, said in a statement.

The family-run firm, which has been dogged by game cancellations and delays in recent years, confirmed its targets for the 2023/24 finance year and said it expects second-quarter net bookings to increase to 350 million euros.

Sales in the first quarter fell 9.2 per cent to 288.9 million euros.

Last year, the Paris-listed publisher had posted the biggest operating loss in the company's history in its finance year 2022/23 that ended March 31.

($1 = 0.8973 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.