Ubisoft says it reviews strategic options, shares rise

Shares in Ubisoft Entertainment rose by as much as 5 per cent in early session trade on Monday after the company issued a statement saying it was reviewing its strategic options.

The video game maker said on Monday it "regularly reviews all its strategic options" after Bloomberg News on Friday reported that major shareholder Tencent and the Guillemot family, Ubisoft's founders, were considering a buyout of the French video game company.

Ubisoft said it would inform the market if and when appropriate.