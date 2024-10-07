Logo
Business

Ubisoft says it reviews strategic options, shares rise
Ubisoft says it reviews strategic options, shares rise

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Ubisoft Entertainment logo on a panel during a news conference at the company's headquarters in Saint-Mande, near Paris, France, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

07 Oct 2024 03:10PM
Shares in Ubisoft Entertainment rose by as much as 5 per cent in early session trade on Monday after the company issued a statement saying it was reviewing its strategic options.

The video game maker said on Monday it "regularly reviews all its strategic options" after Bloomberg News on Friday reported that major shareholder Tencent and the Guillemot family, Ubisoft's founders, were considering a buyout of the French video game company.

Ubisoft said it would inform the market if and when appropriate.

Source: Reuters

