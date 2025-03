Shares in Ubisoft were seen up 13-15 per cent premarket on Friday after the French video-game maker announced plans to set up a unit with Tencent, two traders said.

Assassin's Creed creator said on Thursday it had set up a unit valued at around 4 billion euros in which Tencent will invest 1.16 billion euros ($1.25 billion), and which will bring together the Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six brands.

($1 = 0.9268 euros)