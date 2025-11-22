Logo
Ubisoft, Tencent agree 4 billion euro Vantage Studios tie-up
FILE PHOTO: UbiSoft Entertainment logo is seen at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 27, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
Ubisoft, Tencent agree 4 billion euro Vantage Studios tie-up
A logo of Tencent is displayed at the company’s booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
22 Nov 2025 02:14AM (Updated: 22 Nov 2025 03:26AM)
Ubisoft said on Friday it has completed Tencent's investment in Vantage Studios, a new unit built around its Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six franchises.

The deal values Vantage at a pre-money enterprise value of 3.8 billion euros ($4.37 billion) and includes a 1.16 billion euro cash injection from Tencent for a 26.32 per cent economic interest.

Ubisoft retains exclusive control of the subsidiary.

Under the agreement, Tencent must hold its Vantage stake for five years unless Ubisoft loses its majority interest. Ubisoft is required to keep control for at least two years. If Ubisoft’s ownership changes in a board-approved deal, it can buy back Tencent’s shares at market price but if it declines, Tencent can force a sale.

($1 = 0.8690 euros)

Source: Reuters
