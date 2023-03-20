UBS to acquire Credit Suisse for US$3.23 billion

BERN: UBS agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs (US$3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs (US$5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking.

Under the terms of the all-share deal, Credit Suisse shareholders will receive 1 UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares held for a total consideration of 3 billion francs.

The deal includes 100 billion Swiss francs in liquidity assistance for UBS and Credit Suisse.

Switzerland's regulator FINMA said that there was a risk that Credit Swiss could have become "illiquid, even if it remained solvent, and it was necessary for the authorities to take action".

To enable UBS to take over Credit Suisse, the federal government is providing a loss guarantee of a maximum of 9 billion Swiss francs for a clearly defined part of the portfolio, the government said.

This will be activated if losses are actually incurred on this portfolio. In that eventuality, UBS would assume the first 5 billion francs, the federal government the next 9 billion francs, and UBS would assume any further losses, the government said.

Swiss President Alain Berset said the government was confident that the takeover was the "best solution" for "restoring confidence that has been lacking the financial markets recently".

Credit Suisse, the country's second-biggest bank after UBS, "has been a source of worry for several months", he said, adding that turbulence on the markets in recent days showed that "the necessary confidence" in the bank could not be restored.

Berset was speaking alongside UBS chairman Colm Kelleher and his Credit Suisse counterpart Axel Lehmann at a press conference in the capital Bern.

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told the press conference that bankruptcy for Credit Suisse could have caused "irreparable economic turmoil".

Credit Suisse, a 167-year-old bank, has been the biggest name ensnared in market turmoil unleashed by the recent collapse of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, forcing it to tap US$54 billion in central bank funding last week.

"With the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, a solution has been found to secure financial stability and protect the Swiss economy in this exceptional situation," the Swiss central bank said.