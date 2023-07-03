Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UBS aims to avoid using $10 billion Credit Suisse backstop amid backlash -FT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UBS aims to avoid using $10 billion Credit Suisse backstop amid backlash -FT

UBS aims to avoid using $10 billion Credit Suisse backstop amid backlash -FT

FILE PHOTO: Buildings of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are seen on the Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland, March 20, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

03 Jul 2023 11:38AM (Updated: 03 Jul 2023 12:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:UBS Group AG is aiming to avoid using a $10 billion backstop for Credit Suisse amid a backlash, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

UBS executives are hoping to announce that the bank will not call on the government backstop when it publishes its second-quarter results on Aug. 31, the report added.

UBS and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In June, UBS reached an agreement with the Swiss government under which the government will guarantee up to 9 billion Swiss francs ($9.98 billion) of losses UBS may incur from the sale of its rival's assets beyond 5 billion francs the lender is due to cover itself.

The government's and UBS's priority was to "minimise potential losses and risks so that recourse to the federal guarantee is avoided to the greatest extent possible," the government said.

Valuations of the losses are expected to be made available during the third quarter of 2023, the government said.

Chief executive Sergio Ermotti has said UBS leadership would do everything possible to prevent Swiss taxpayers from bearing the costs of the takeover.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.