Business

UBS and China's ICBC to explore banking, asset and wealth management collaboration
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland March 29, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) is pictured at the entrance to its branch in Beijing, China April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
26 Sep 2023 04:10PM
HONG KONG : Swiss banking group UBS said on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the world's largest lender by assets, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), to explore strategic collaborations in China and overseas markets.

The banks will explore cooperation in asset management, wealth management, and investment and corporate banking, according to a UBS statement.

The deal includes product development and distribution, client coverage, global market trading, investment and financing, research, asset custody and exchange of expertise.

UBS acquired its smaller cross-town rival Credit Suisse in June, through which it now holds a 20 per cent stake in ICBC Credit Suisse Asset Management Company, a fund joint venture previously partially owned by Credit Suisse.

Source: Reuters

