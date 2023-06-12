Logo
Business

UBS Asia Pacific wealth management co-head expands role
Business

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland March 29, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

12 Jun 2023 06:48PM
HONG KONG : UBS Asia Pacific co-head of wealth management, Amy Lo, has expanded her role to spend more time on key clients after the Swiss bank completed its takeover of Credit Suisse on Monday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Lo retains primary responsibility for Hong Kong, North Asia and Greater China, including onshore entities, but will now serve as chair of global wealth management Asia, focusing on key clients, strategic growth opportunities and regulatory management in the region, the memo said.

Jin Yee Young, who previously led the Asia Pacific wealth business at Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse before that, will join UBS from June 29 as Lo's co-head of the Asia Pacific business.

Benjamin Cavalli will be head of the Asia Pacific wealth management team on strategic clients from July 3.

August Hatecke, the former co-head alongside Lo, will lead the bank's global wealth management business in Switzerland, the memo said.

UBS confirmed the memo details with Reuters.

Source: Reuters

