Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UBS, Credit Suisse oppose idea of forced merger, Bloomberg News reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UBS, Credit Suisse oppose idea of forced merger, Bloomberg News reports

UBS, Credit Suisse oppose idea of forced merger, Bloomberg News reports

Grey clouds cover the sky over a building of the Credit Suisse bank in Zurich, Switzerland, on Feb 21, 2022. (Photo: Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP)

17 Mar 2023 05:43AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2023 05:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG are opposed to a forced merger, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday (Mar 16), citing people with knowledge of the matter.

UBS prefers to focus on its own wealth-centric strategy and is reluctant to take on risks related to Credit Suisse, the report said, as the smaller rival seeks additional time to complete its restructuring efforts after receiving financial support from the Swiss central bank.

UBS and Credit Suisse declined to comment on Reuters' requests for comment.

Wall Street bank JPMorgan on Wednesday said that Credit Suisse's takeover by another lender, probably UBS, was the most likely scenario for the embattled bank.

Credit Suisse sought to restore investor confidence on Thursday by borrowing up to US$54 billion from the Swiss National Bank after a slump in its shares had intensified fears of a global banking crisis set off by a collapse of two mid-sized US lenders.

Source: AP/ec

Related Topics

Credit Suisse

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.