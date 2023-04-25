UBS Q1 profit drops 52% due to legacy litigation case; likely to complete Credit Suisse takeover in Q2

ZURICH: UBS Group AG on Tuesday (Apr 25) reported a 52 per cent slide in profit for the first quarter due to an increase in provisions for a legacy litigation matter.

The result comes at a tumultuous time for the Swiss bank after it was forced into taking over former rival Credit Suisse.

Net profit attributable to shareholders came in at US$1.03 billion versus the US$1.71 billion average of 15 analyst estimates in a UBS-conducted poll.

UBS said it increased provisions relating to US residential mortgage-backed securities litigation by US$665 million.

"We are in advanced discussions with the US Department of Justice, and I am pleased that we are making progress toward resolving the legacy matter which dates back 15 years," chief executive Sergio Ermotti, who has newly rejoined the bank to steer the takeover, said in a statement.

The world's largest wealth manager reported inflows of US$42 billion in the first three months of the year. Its flagship wealth management division received US$28 billion in net new money, US$7 billion of which came in the last ten days of March.

UBS also said on Tuesday it would likely complete its takeover of stricken rival Credit Suisse in the second quarter.

"We are focused on completing the acquisition of Credit Suisse, most likely in the second quarter of 2023," Switzerland's biggest bank said in a statement on its first quarter results, adding: "This combination presents a unique opportunity to bring significant, long-term value to all of our stakeholders."

Scandal-plagued Credit Suisse had been brought to its knees after clients left in droves amid global banking sector turmoil. Under the deal hastily engineered by Swiss authorities, UBS agreed to take it over for 3 billion Swiss francs (US$3.4 billion) and to assume up to 5 billion francs in losses.

Credit Suisse said on Monday that US$68 billion in assets had left the bank in the first quarter and that outflows were continuing, underscoring the challenge faced by UBS.