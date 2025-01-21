Logo
Business

UBS halts margin loans on some New World Development securities, Bloomberg News reports
Business

UBS halts margin loans on some New World Development securities, Bloomberg News reports

UBS halts margin loans on some New World Development securities, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the headquarters of New World Development at New World Tower, in Hong Kong, China September 27, 2024. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

21 Jan 2025 04:08PM
UBS Group has halted accepting certain bonds and shares of Hong Kong property developer New World Development as collateral for margin loans in recent weeks, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The private banking arms of Citigroup and HSBC Holdings have also stopped lending on New World securities some months ago, the Bloomberg report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

New World Development, UBS Group, Citigroup and HSBC did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

New World, owned by billionaire tycoon Henry Cheng and family, has been facing executive governance issues over the past few months, with heir Adrian Cheng stepping down as CEO in late September and replacement Eric Ma resigning just two months later.

The company swung to an annual loss in 2024 as it grappled with the highest debt among its Hong Kong peers at HK$199 billion ($25.61 billion), JPMorgan data showed in July.

Source: Reuters

