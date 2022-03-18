UBS raises stake in China brokerage JV to 67per cent from 51per cent

HONG KONG : UBS Group has increased its stake in its Chinese securities joint venture to 67per cent from 51per cent as the Swiss bank seeks to bolster its foothold in the world's second-largest economy.

UBS acquired stakes of 14.01per cent and 1.99per cent in the venture from Guangdong Provincial Communications Group and China Energy Capital Holdings, respectively, the bank said in a statement on Friday, without disclosing the price of the share purchases.

(Reporting by Selena Li; editing by Anshuman Daga and Jason Neely)