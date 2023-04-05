UBS tells investors shotgun Credit Suisse takeover a 'major challenge'

BASEL: UBS executives told shareholders on Wednesday (Apr 5) that its unexpected takeover of Swiss rival Credit Suisse in the biggest bank rescue since the global financial crisis was a milestone for the industry and a major challenge for the bank.

Describing the transaction as "the first merger of two globally systematically important banks", chairman Colm Kelleher sought to assure investors saying it also meant "a new beginning and huge opportunities ahead for the combined bank and for the Swiss financial centre as a whole".

Last month, Swiss authorities announced that UBS would buy Credit Suisse in a shotgun merger to stem further banking turmoil after the smaller lender had come to the brink of collapse.

After a run on deposits, the Swiss government turned to UBS, which agreed to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs (US$3.3 billion), while the Alpine state put up more than 200 billion francs of support and guarantees.

The move angered not only shareholders but many in Switzerland. A survey by political research firm gfs.bern found a majority of Swiss did not support the deal that would create a financial institution with assets double the size of the country's annual economic output.

Shareholders of Switzerland's largest bank will have the chance to air their views, although they may be wary about rocking a boat that had been on a steady course.