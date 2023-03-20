UBS to take over Credit Suisse to stem global crisis of confidence

BERN: UBS will take over Credit Suisse, Swiss authorities said on Sunday (Mar 19), in a deal to combine Switzerland's top two banks designed to contain a widening crisis of confidence in global finance.

The deal includes 100 billion Swiss francs (US$108 billion) in liquidity assistance for UBS and Credit Suisse.

Switzerland's regulator FINMA said that there was a risk that Credit Swiss could have become "illiquid, even if it remained solvent, and it was necessary for the authorities to take action".

Credit Suisse, a 167-year-old bank, has been the biggest name ensnared in market turmoil unleashed by the recent collapse of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, forcing it to tap US$54 billion in central bank funding last week.

"With the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, a solution has been found to secure financial stability and protect the Swiss economy in this exceptional situation," the Swiss central bank said.