Business

UK Amazon workers at Coventry warehouse vote for strike action - union
UK Amazon workers at Coventry warehouse vote for strike action - union

FILE PHOTO: Boxes ready to be delivered are seen during Cyber Monday at the Amazon fulfilment center in Robbinsville Township in New Jersey, U.S., November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

17 Dec 2022 12:58AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2022 01:13AM)
LONDON :Hundreds of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry, central England, have voted to walk out in the new year in a dispute over pay, the union representing the staff said on Friday.

"Amazon workers in Coventry have made history - they will be the first ever in the UK to take part in a formal strike," GMB Senior Organiser Amanda Gearing said in a statement.

The GMB union said more than 98 per cent of workers voted in favour of strikes on a turnout of over 63 per cent, adding that industrial action would likely take place in the new year.

Britain is facing an unprecedented number of strikes across several sectors, including ambulance, transport, nurses and health workers, as workers struggling with surging inflation demand better pay and conditions.

Source: Reuters

