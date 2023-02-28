UK and EU clinch Brexit deal over Northern Ireland trade

LONDON: Britain and the European Union proclaimed on Monday (Feb 27) a "new chapter" in relations after years of Brexit tensions as they agreed on a sweeping overhaul of trade rules in Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen adopted the deal at a meeting in Windsor, west of London.

The deal follows more than a year of tense talks over the "Northern Ireland Protocol", which has unsettled the province 25 years on from a historic peace deal that ended three decades of armed conflict.

Agreed in 2020 as part of Britain's EU divorce, the original pact kept the province in the European single market for physical goods and subject to different customs rules than the rest of the UK, angering pro-UK unionists there and eurosceptics in London.

The UK government under Boris Johnson had threatened a unilateral rewrite of the protocol unless the EU agreed to wholesale changes, souring diplomatic ties and risking a wider trade war.

"This is the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship," Sunak said at a news conference with von der Leyen, who also hailed a "new chapter" under the newly agreed "Windsor Framework".

"It's about stability in Northern Ireland. It's about real people and real businesses. It's about showing that our (UK) union, that has lasted for centuries, can and will endure," the prime minister added.

Von der Leyen said the "historic" agreement would ensure a "stronger EU-UK relationship" to tackle shared challenges such as Russia's war in Ukraine and climate change.

"The new Windsor Framework is here to benefit people in Northern Ireland, and support all communities, celebrating peace on the island of Ireland," she added.

TAKE BACK CONTROL

The new framework creates a "green" check-free lane for goods coming from the rest of the UK that are intended to stay in Northern Ireland, without heading into Ireland and the EU's single market.

UK-approved food and medicines will be fully available in Northern Ireland. The deal will also limit, but not scrap, oversight of the arrangements by the EU's European Court of Justice (ECJ).

The protocol was agreed by Sunak's predecessor Johnson as part of his charge to pull Britain out of the EU.

He then professed surprise when the EU insisted on sticking to the letter of its requirements to treat Northern Ireland differently to Great Britain.