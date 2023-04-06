Logo
Business

UK antitrust regulator looks at Amazon's takeover of vacuum maker iRobot
Business

FILE PHOTO: An Amazon logo is pictured at a logistics centre in Mannheim, Germany, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

06 Apr 2023 05:00PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2023 05:11PM)
LONDON : Britain is to investigate Amazon.com's anticipated takeover of robot vacuum maker iRobot Corp, the country's competition regulator said on Thursday.

The e-commerce giant's planned $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot, aimed at expanding its stable of smart home devices, is already being reviewed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said it is also now considering whether the deal could reduce competition in the connected device market. Invitations to comment on the combination are now open, said the CMA.

Source: Reuters

