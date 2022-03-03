Logo
UK asks Meta, Tik Tok to prevent access to RT
FILE PHOTO: Russia Today (RT) logo is seen in this illustration picture taken February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Mar 2022 07:45PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 07:56PM)
LONDON : British culture minister said on Thursday she had written to social media company Tik Tok and Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms to ask if they could prevent access to Russian state-owned television network RT in Britain.

Meta said on Monday it would restrict access to Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik on its platforms across the European Union.

Britain's media regulator Ofcom said on Wednesday it was considering whether RT should retain its licence in the country, after it stepped up investigations into a channel the government has accused of being a tool of a Kremlin disinformation campaign.

"I was very glad to see yesterday that the channel is now officially off air on British televisions after it was shut down on Sky, Freeview and Freesat ... I've written to Meta and Tik Tok asking them to do everything that they can do to prevent access to RT in the UK, as they've done in Europe," Nadine Dorries told parliament.

"We will not stop until we have persuaded every organisation, based in the UK or not, that is the wrong thing to do to stream Russian propaganda into British homes."

RT did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Britain's government has said an outright ban could lead to reciprocal action by Moscow against the BBC and other British media organisations.

(Reporting by Muvija M, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by William James/Guy Faulconbridge)

Source: Reuters

