UK chief financial officers turn more hopeful about AI

LONDON, July 20 : The finance bosses at many of Britain's biggest companies are more optimistic about the impact of artificial intelligence on their businesses and a bit less worried about risks from geopolitics, according to a report published on Monday.

The survey of UK chief financial officers by accountancy firm Deloitte found 73 per cent were optimistic about AI improving their businesses' performance, up from 59 per cent at the end of last year and 39 per cent two years ago.

The survey also showed:

• The average rating on a scale of 0-100 about geopolitical concerns fell to 68 from 79 at the start of 2026

• Worries about poor productivity and weak competitiveness in the UK economy were little changed at 63

• Concerns about higher energy prices or disruption to energy services fell to 60 from 70 in the first quarter of 2026

• "The global economy has so far weathered the shock from the conflict in Iran better than many had feared. However, concerns over geopolitics and domestic competitiveness remain elevated. CFOs continue to prioritise cost reduction and cash control in this environment," Deloitte UK Chief Economist Debapratim De said

• 58 CFOS were surveyed between July 1 and July 13

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)