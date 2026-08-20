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UK cinemas restricting Meta AI and other smart glasses over piracy concerns
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UK cinemas restricting Meta AI and other smart glasses over piracy concerns

UK cinemas restricting Meta AI and other smart glasses over piracy concerns

FILE PHOTO: A visitor reviews the new Meta smart glasses during the Meta annual Connect conference at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/ File Photo

20 Aug 2026 09:43PM (Updated: 20 Aug 2026 09:44PM)
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LONDON, Aug 20 : Cinema operators in Britain are introducing policies to prohibit or restrict camera-enabled smart glasses, including Meta's AI-powered eyewear, the UK Cinema Association said on Thursday, citing privacy and film piracy concerns.

The move follows growing scrutiny of smart glasses over their recording capabilities, with courts in England and Wales this month prohibiting Meta smart glasses because of restrictions on taking images and videos in courts.

• Policies vary by venue, with operators introducing prohibitions and/or restrictions rather than a single industry-wide rule.

• The UK Cinema Association said operators recognise smart glasses can provide benefits to those with specific access requirements.

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• The association said it would continue working with members to ensure their approach "remains relevant and proportionate."

• Elsewhere, a German advocacy group earlier in August said it had filed a criminal complaint against Meta and others involved in selling the Meta devices, citing privacy laws.

Source: Reuters
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