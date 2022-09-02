Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK clears NortonLifeLock's acquisition of rival Avast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UK clears NortonLifeLock's acquisition of rival Avast

UK clears NortonLifeLock's acquisition of rival Avast

3D printed models of people working on computers and padlock are seen in front of a displayed Avast logo in this picture illustration taken, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

02 Sep 2022 02:43PM (Updated: 02 Sep 2022 02:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Britain's competition regulator finally cleared NortonLifeLock's acquisition of British rival Avast on Friday, saying the security software market would remain competitive after the $8.6 billion merger of two of the biggest players.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed its provisional decision to allow the deal last month, removing the last major hurdle after it had received the green light in the United States, Spain and Germany.

The CMA said the merged company would face significant competition from McAfee and other smaller players, while software titan Microsoft Corp's security software was now as good as that offered by specialist providers.

NortonLifeLock said after the provisional decision that it expected to close the deal this month.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.