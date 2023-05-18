Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK is committed to making electric vehicle batteries, Hunt says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UK is committed to making electric vehicle batteries, Hunt says

UK is committed to making electric vehicle batteries, Hunt says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt walks at Downing Street in London, Britain, November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/

18 May 2023 10:27PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Britain will ensure that batteries needed to power electric vehicles (EVs) are produced domestically, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday, a day after carmakers warned insufficient production could hurt investment in the country.

"We are absolutely committed to making sure the UK is able to source onshore EV batteries that we need," Hunt said in a presentation to manufacturers on Thursday.

Stellantis, the world's third-largest carmaker by sales, said on Wednesday that under Britain's post-Brexit deal with the European Union it would face tariffs when exporting electric vans to the bloc from next year.

Under the deal, 45 per cent of the value of an EV sold in the EU must come from Britain or the EU from 2024 to avoid tariffs. A battery pack can account for up to half a new EV's cost.

Stellantis called for a delay in the introduction of the new tariffs, a proposal echoed by Ford.

On Wednesday, Hunt urged the industry to "watch this space" on the issue of British battery production.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.