Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK competition regulator clears $35 billion Synopsys-Ansys deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

UK competition regulator clears $35 billion Synopsys-Ansys deal

UK competition regulator clears $35 billion Synopsys-Ansys deal

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Synopsys Inc., in Sunnyvale, California, U.S., October 23, 2024. REUTERS/Stephen Nellis/FIle Photo

05 Mar 2025 05:45PM (Updated: 05 Mar 2025 06:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Britain's competition regulator on Wednesday cleared chip-design-software maker Synopsys' $35 billion deal to buy Ansys after accepting certain remedies from the companies.

The regulator said it would not refer the proposed acquisition to an in-depth phase-2 probe.

The watchdog had said in December the deal could reduce innovation and lead to higher prices, but could be approved if the companies resolved those concerns.

Synopsys, which makes tools for chip design, announced its cash-and-stock deal for Ansys in January. The target company's software is used to make a wide range of products, from airplanes to tennis rackets.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement